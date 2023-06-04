Rare white bison born sparks rush of visitors at state park: "Little white ball of fluff"

Evanston, Wyoming - A rare white bison born in Wyoming is the first in the park's 32-year history .

The photo shows the two-year-old bison mother and her recently born calf. © Bear River State Park

In Bear River State Park in southwest Wyoming, a small natural miracle has occurred!

After four brown bison calves saw the light of day in the spring, park staff are rejoicing over a rare snow-white cub.

Park superintendent Tyfani Sager told the Guardian that they noticed a "little white ball of fluff" when they visited the animals' pasture in mid-May. The mother bison's name is Wyoming Hope.

It's likely the baby bison was born between 6:30 and 7:30 AM on May 16, according to Sager. "It was up and suckling on mom within 15 minutes after it was born," she said.

The superintendent added that the rare calf is "healthy" and even gets the "zoomies," often running around in circles.

White bison are quite rare throughout the American West. The mammals, which owe their distinctive coat to a special combination of DNA, were once considered sacred by many Native American tribes, but they're not to be mistaken with albino bison, which are so rare that they only occur in one of every 10 million births.