Red panda siblings fighting has Twitter users giggling over adorable squeals!

South Bend, Indiana - Everyone knows sibling squabbles can be dramatic, but a Twitter post of two red pandas fighting from the Potawatomi Zoo in Indiana also proves they can be wildly funny!

Red Panda siblings, Raya and Sisu, at the Potawatomi Zoo. © screenshot/Twitter/PotawatomiZoo

Do you have any idea what noise a red panda makes? If you don't know, you're about to find out!

According to animal experts at the Smithsonian Nation zoo, these animals usually make very quiet noises when they communicate. But that's not what's happening in a hysterical clip posted on Twitter by the Potawatomi Zoo.

The video shows two red panda siblings named Raya and Sisu wrestling, with the former clearly losing this match!

"Sisters are the worst, amirite? Volume up for Raya’s tragic meeps. (Don’t worry, she escaped The Wrath of Sisu eventually)," the caption reads – and it pretty perfectly describes the hilariously high-pitched squeals emitted by the pinned animal.

The cute and fun clip is making the rounds on Twitter and some 28,000 users have seen it.