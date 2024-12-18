Rescue dog has adorable reaction to seeing his first Christmas tree

Oklahoma - This rescue dog was utterly fascinated by his new owner's Christmas tree, with his touching reaction leaving TikTok viewers close to tears!

This rescue dog was utterly fascinated by his new owner's Christmas tree, with his touching reaction leaving TikTok viewers close to tears! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sararenee.garcia

Sara Garcia (29) adopted the pit bull named Ghost in August, and he settled into his new home amazingly well from the start.

But at the beginning of December, she noticed a change in his behavior – and it seemed to have something to do with her Christmas tree.

Ghost was completely enthralled by the festive decorations and couldn't stop staring at the tree!

On the day Sara put the tree up, Ghost kept jumping up on the sofa to stare at it, and every time he walked past it, he gazed at it for a while, wagging his tail.

To her, it seemed as if the dog had never seen a Christmas tree before, and later, the dog mom realized that because of his tough background, this might actually be the case.

Sara later uploaded a video of Ghost's reactions to her TikTok page, where the adorable moment has racked up over 300,000 views.