Researchers create "zombie" bird drones – can you tell the difference?

Albuquerque, New Mexico - Researchers have created drones made from dead ducks and pigeons , and the scientific marvels are said to be almost indistinguishable from living birds!

Researchers have created drones made from dead ducks and pigeons. The scientific creations are said to be almost indistinguishable from living birds! © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Mostafa Hassanalian

The creatures, which consist of the body parts of real ducks and pigeons, can convincingly fly and swim like their living counterparts.

The drones were developed by scientists at the research university New Mexico Tech and were recently presented to the general public, reports the New York Post.

The researchers are already talking about "a new era in bioinspired engineering" and are convinced that their creations pave the way for "versatile, low-impact drones that harmonize with nature."

Dr. Mostafa Hassanalian, who is leading the project, emphasizes that it is now possible to imitate the natural flight patterns and behavior of real birds.

The researcher categorically rules out using them for espionage purposes but hopes that his creatures will one day be used to monitor wildlife or protect airports from bird strikes.

"No real birds were physically harmed in the making of the drones, and we do not intend to do this at all," Hassanalian said.

"We have only used the feathers and taxidermy birds that are available in the market and have worked with local taxidermy artists," he added.

Initial tests with the undead birds have been promising, with footage showing them swimming in the water and flapping their wings.