Researchers find bizarre giant spider in the ocean depths of the Antarctic

Antarctica - Creepy crawly alert! In the icy South Atlantic, researchers have photographed a fascinating-looking creature at a depth of over a mile.

Scientists from the non-profit Schmid Ocean Institute recently set off for the extremely remote South Sandwich Islands.

Now the researchers have shared images of a particularly mysterious deep-sea dweller on Facebook.

"This is a pycnogonid. Distant cousins of the land spiders you know and fear," the researchers explain in their post.

They go on to explain that sea spiders are classified into the order Pantaproda – aka "all legs."

The spooky critters, which lack lungs and breathe through their exoskeletons, come in a vast range of sizes.

The Antarctic variety is closer to one end of the spectrum, however... brace yourselves, spider haters.

"They are abundant and *abundantly large* in polar regions due to deep-sea gigantism," the scientists write.

"Immense pressure and frigid temperatures, while insurmountable obstacles to land-lovers like humans, allow some animals to have very slow metabolisms and the ability to reach gargantuan proportions," they continue.

"So, while you might observe a sea spider in a tidepool just a few millimeters big, one could have a 60-centimeter legspan here in Antarctic waters."