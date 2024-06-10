Rodeo turns to horror show as bull jumps over protective fence and attacks spectators
Bend, Oregon - During a recent rodeo tournament event, an agitated bull leaped over the protective fence and into the spectator stands, running around wildly. Four people were injured, some of them seriously.
His performance was supposed to be one of the last items on the program of the four-day show on Saturday, but then the rodeo bull named Party Bus went completely wild.
Per NBC, four people were injured, and two of them are in serious condition.
Within seconds, panic broke out in the audience when a giant bull managed to scale the fence to the spectator stands and cause a huge amount of devastation.
The agitated animal rammed into several people with his potentially lethal horns, destroyed snack stands, and knocked over garbage cans while panicked spectators tried to get to safety, some hiding under the stands.
A few minutes later, professional wranglers and stadium staff brought the situation under control. The bull was caught with a lasso and driven away.
Sadly, two people were seriously injured and two others have since been discharged from the hospital.
Panic breaks out at the 84th Sisters Rodeo in Oregon
Several spectators documented the incident. One video shows the bull approaching a group in the catering area of the stadium.
Party Bus catches a woman in a red top, takes her by the horns, and throws her around.
The beast then crashes onto a table and charges towards another woman who manages to save herself at the last second by jumping to the side as men in cowboy hats run after it.
According to the organizers, the bull was unharmed, and there were several hundred people in the arena at the time of the incident.
It was the first time something like this had happened at a rodeo competition since 1940, NBC reported.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Jillkdayton