Rodeo turns to horror show as bull jumps over protective fence and attacks spectators

Bend, Oregon - During a recent rodeo tournament event, an agitated bull leaped over the protective fence and into the spectator stands, running around wildly. Four people were injured, some of them seriously .

© Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Jillkdayton

His performance was supposed to be one of the last items on the program of the four-day show on Saturday, but then the rodeo bull named Party Bus went completely wild.

Within seconds, panic broke out in the audience when a giant bull managed to scale the fence to the spectator stands and cause a huge amount of devastation.

The agitated animal rammed into several people with his potentially lethal horns, destroyed snack stands, and knocked over garbage cans while panicked spectators tried to get to safety, some hiding under the stands.

A few minutes later, professional wranglers and stadium staff brought the situation under control. The bull was caught with a lasso and driven away.

Sadly, two people were seriously injured and two others have since been discharged from the hospital.