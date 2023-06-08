Scientists record first ever virgin birth in a crocodile.

Costa Rica - A female crocodile who'd been living alone in a Costa Rica zoo for 16 years laid a clutch of eggs in 2018. This is the first known case of parthenogenesis, otherwise known as asexual reproduction, observed in a crocodile.

According to a paper published in the journal Biology Letters on Wednesday, this first known case of a virgin birth in a crocodile.

The female American crocodile, who was living in captivity in Costa Rica, was able to produce a clutch of eggs despite having no contact with males for about 16 years, researchers said.

An 18-year-old female animal laid eggs in Parque Reptilandia in January 2018. While crocodiles do lay sterile eggs that don't develop, this croc's clutch was different.

One egg had a fully formed fetus!

But that's not all: scientists found that the baby inside was 99.9% genetically identical to the mother. This suggested that the development of this fetus occurred without fertilization from a male crocodile.