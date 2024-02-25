Dragon? Scientists uncover 240-million-year-old reptile

Beijing, China - A long-necked 240-million-year-old marine reptile compared to a Chinese dragon has been depicted in full for the first time following new research.

Dinocephalosaurus orientalis fossils discovered in China bear a striking resemblance to traditional depictions of dragons. © Wikimedia Commons/SlvrHwk

The Dinocephalosaurus orientalis fossils were discovered in Guizhou province, southern China.



With 32 separate neck vertebrae, it had an extraordinarily long neck, and its flippered limbs and well-preserved fish in its stomach region indicated it was very well adapted to an oceanic lifestyle, researchers said.

The reptile was originally identified in 2003, but the discovery of additional, more complete specimens since then has enabled an international team of scientists to depict the creature in full.

Nick Fraser, keeper of natural sciences at National Museums Scotland, was one of those involved.

He said: "This discovery allows us to see this remarkable long-necked animal in full for the very first time."

"It is yet one more example of the weird and wonderful world of the Triassic that continues to baffle palaeontologists."

"We are certain that it will capture imaginations across the globe due to its striking appearance, reminiscent of the long and snake-like mythical Chinese dragon."