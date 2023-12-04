Shark attack kills woman and closes Mexico beaches

Melaque, Mexico - A 26-year-old mother died after being attacked by a shark in the water near Melaque, Mexico . She was boosting her daughter up onto a floating play platform when the animal attacked.

Rescuers carried the victim out of the water after she was attacked by a shark. © Screenshot/Twitter/VinayUteriya11

Rafael Araiza of the local civil defense office said the tragic incident took place on Saturday.

The woman was about 75 feet from the shore of the beach town Melaque, which is just west of Manzanillo, when the animal struck.

The 26-year-old was reportedly trying to hoist her child onto a floating platform. The five-year-old was not harmed.

The Cihuatlán civil defense and fire department wrote on Facebook that officials initially received reports of a person "having trouble getting out of the water."

They added that when rescuers arrived, they found a woman without vital signs. Her leg had been severed by an apparent shark attack.

A video posted to social media shows rescuers carrying the wounded woman to the beach.

Araiza said that despite the quick response of rescuers, the woman died of blood loss from the massive bite wound on her leg. She was from a nearby town.