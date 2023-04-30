Shark attack on 11-year-old leads to temporary beach closures

Kurrajong, Australia - A number of beaches on Western Australia's North West Cape were temporarily closed after an 11-year-old was injured in a suspected shark attack, local media reported.

"DPIRD (Fisheries) advise that beaches have been closed between Pilgramunna and Bloodwood Creek in the Cape Range National Park near Exmouth due to a shark incident," Surf Life Saving WA said on Saturday.



The DPIRD received a report of a young boy injured in a suspected shark attack while he was snorkeling in waters off the Kurrajong Campground in the Cape Range National Park at about 3 PM on Saturday.

Around that time, Surf Life Saving WA reported that a shark was sighted in the area just three feet offshore.

Local news Perth Now reported that the victim is only 11. According to the outlet, the extent of his injuries is unknown but they are not believed to be life-threatening. He was transported to a Perth hospital, some 800 miles south, via the Royal Flying Doctor Service on Saturday night.