Silly grizzly bear chows down on snowflakes in adorable video!

Colorado Springs, Colorado - Surrounded by piles of beautiful icy splendor, 19-year-old grizzly bear Emmett can be seen hunting snow in an adorable new video!

In a recent Instagram post from the zoo, users were amazed when the animal friend leaned his head back and stuck out his long tongue to lick up gently falling snowflakes.

"10/10 snowflake catching technique, Emmett. Very comfy. Very efficient," reads the caption of the zoo's post.

The snow, which can be seen piled up high around Emmett and covering his thick fur, seems to have really put the grizzly in the mood for snacking!

The short clip, which spread like wildfire on social media, raised a number of questions from users.

For example, don't bears hibernate in the winter? Why is Emmett still awake to see the snowfall?