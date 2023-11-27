South African wildlife ranger tragically killed by aggressive hippo

Durban, South Africa - A hippopotamus attacked and killed a wildlife ranger at the Mkhuze Game Reserve in South Africa. The young ranger was on patrol when the animal charged.

A young wildlife ranger was killed by an aggressive hippopotamus (stock image.) © 123rf/smspsy

Experienced bush ranger Siphamandla Mthembu was reportedly on patrol with three other park rangers last Sunday in Mkhuze Game Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa when tragedy struck.

The four rangers were working to protect a herd of elephants from poachers after they found some suspicious footprints.

According to the KZN Wildlife Communications Manager Musa Mntambo, "During their patrol, they decided to divide into two groups and go in opposite directions" to look for the poachers.

After a few moments, the rangers heard gunshots coming from Mthembu's direction.

When they ran towards the sound, they saw a hippopotamus attacking the ranger!

Wasting no time, the group jumped into action in hopes of saving their comrade.