Squirrel makes waves as a water skiing pro!

Bloomington, Minnesota - Twiggy the squirrel has a passion for water sports that can't be tamed!

Clear the stage – here comes Twiggy the water skiing squirrel! © Screenshot/X/@Xaniken

To ensure that her talent doesn't remain completely hidden and that she doesn't get bored, Twiggy has now been allowed to perform a few impressive tricks in public.

The animal recently showed off her skills at the Mall of America – to much fanfare!

The Minnesota mall, which is the largest shopping mall in the country with 42 million visitors a year, seemed the ideal place to put on such a show.

There, the gray squirrel was the star guest par excellence and even had the big screen stage on her side.