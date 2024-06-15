Squirrel makes waves as a water skiing pro!

By Simon Schwenk, Steffi Feldman

Bloomington, Minnesota - Twiggy the squirrel has a passion for water sports that can't be tamed!

Clear the stage – here comes Twiggy the water skiing squirrel!

To ensure that her talent doesn't remain completely hidden and that she doesn't get bored, Twiggy has now been allowed to perform a few impressive tricks in public.

The Minnesota mall, which is the largest shopping mall in the country with 42 million visitors a year, seemed the ideal place to put on such a show.

There, the gray squirrel was the star guest par excellence and even had the big screen stage on her side.

Twiggy the water skiing squirrel steals the show

The gray squirrel showed no stage fright – but plenty of talent – on the surfboard during her appearance at the Mall of America.

According to bringmethenews.com, the impressive water skiing performance took place on June 8 and left the spectators quite stunned.

Meanwhile, the professional water skier left no doubt at all about her skills and mastered the wild show with flying colors.

On her ski lap, she looked into the camera like the star that she was.

Twiggy was indeed very calm and wasn't distracted by the numerous spectators who immediately pulled out their smartphones.

After looking at the pictures, it's also clear that there was a lot of practice behind her skills, which the animal must have acquired through dedicated training.

Gray squirrels, a subgenus of squirrels, are known for their cunning slyness. They're sometimes known to steal bird food that has been left outside!

