Stingray and little boy have epic zoo dance party: "Did we just become best friends"

Melbourne, Australia - There are lots of exciting things to look forward to at a zoo, but what one family experienced at an animal enclosure will remain unforgettable!

There are lots of exciting things to look forward to at a zoo, but what one family experienced at an animal enclosure will remain unforgettable! © Screenshot/TikTok/@hikayvee

Kayla Staff-Valastro visited a zoo with her son Sonny at the beginning of November, where visitors can watch rays among other things.

It was there that the 30-year-old mother was able to observe a very special moment with her kiddo – the toddler began to dance confidently in front of the stingray tank.

But it wasn't just the boy's skillful hip-swinging that caught the Australian's eye.

The stingray, who had his face glued to the glass and was watching Sonny, suddenly joined in the little dance party.

The child and the animal wiggled back and forth, facing each other and moving almost in sync.

Kayla, who was lucky enough to capture the almost unbelievable moment on video, told Newsweek that she has already watched the clip over a hundred times.

To put a smile on the faces of others, she posted the footage on TikTok, where it quickly went viral!

"Did we just become best friends," Kayla asked in her post.