Swarm of bees makes Houston airport staff bug out after delaying flight for hours!

Houston, Texas - A swarm of bees clinging to the wing of a Delta Air Lines flight out of Houston, Texas, prevented the plane from taking off for hours, in an incident that serious bugged travelers.

Per CBS News, the plane was originally scheduled to take off for Atlanta, Georgia, at around 12:25 PM EDT on Wednesday, but a huge swarm of bees had other plans.



The four-hour ordeal was given the whole play-by-play treatment on Twitter by writer and journalist Anjali Enjeti, who took users on an un-bee-lievable journey.

"My flight leaving Houston is delayed because bees have congregated on the tip of one of the wings. They won’t let us board until they remove the bees. But how on earth will this happen? Won’t they leave the wing when we take off?" she tweeted, kicking off a saga with more twists and turns than snakes on a plane.

A plan to have either a beekeeper or pest control take care of the problem failed when it turned out that neither would be allowed near the aircraft, due to safety regulations.

Blowing exhaust fumes from a vehicle also had zero effect on the stubborn bees, who covered almost half of the curving tip of the wing, called a winglet.

In the end, all it took was the most obvious solution of all: turning on the plane's engine.