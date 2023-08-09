Texas woman tag-teamed by snake and hawk in wild attack!
Silsbee, Texas - A Texas woman was attacked simultaneously by both a hawk and a snake in the most bizarre animal attack you're likely to read about!
Most people can live their entire lives without suffering from any wildlife mishaps, but Peggy Jones (64) somehow experienced two at the same time!
According to local newspaper The Silsbee Bee, Jones was tending to her lawn on July 25 when out of nowhere a snake fell from the sky, and managed to wrap itself around her right arm.
"I was violently shaking my arm to try and get the snake off," she recalled. "He just wrapped and squeezed tighter and tighter."
It turns out the reptile fell from the clutches of a hawk, which then swooped in to retrieve its catch!
"The hawk was darting in and out grabbing for the snake," Jones said. "His wings were slapping me while he was clawing at the snake and that is where the deeper cuts and rips came from."
"I'm screaming during this whole time, 'Help me, Jesus! Please, help me, Jesus!'"
A photo shared by the outlet shows Jones' entire arm covered in horrific, bloody scars she sustained during the attack.
ER doctor doesn't believe wild story
After the hawk finally took off with the snake, Jones' husband rushed his wife to the hospital. Peggy recalls that the doctor initially found her mind-blowing story hard to believe, and even asked her if she was on drugs.
While Jones describes the incident as "scary and traumatic," she feels "the grace of God" has allowed her to live to see another day.
Fortunately, Jones is expected to make a full recovery, and now has one hell of a story to tell others.
Cover photo: Collage: LOIC VENANCE, JOHANNA LEGUERRE / AFP