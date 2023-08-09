Texas woman tag-teamed by snake and hawk in wild attack!

Silsbee, Texas - A Texas woman was attacked simultaneously by both a hawk and a snake in the most bizarre animal attack you're likely to read about!

A Texas woman was the victim of a bizarre double animal attack when both a snake and hawk mauled her as she was cutting her grass. © Collage: LOIC VENANCE, JOHANNA LEGUERRE / AFP

Most people can live their entire lives without suffering from any wildlife mishaps, but Peggy Jones (64) somehow experienced two at the same time!

According to local newspaper The Silsbee Bee, Jones was tending to her lawn on July 25 when out of nowhere a snake fell from the sky, and managed to wrap itself around her right arm.

"I was violently shaking my arm to try and get the snake off," she recalled. "He just wrapped and squeezed tighter and tighter."

It turns out the reptile fell from the clutches of a hawk, which then swooped in to retrieve its catch!

"The hawk was darting in and out grabbing for the snake," Jones said. "His wings were slapping me while he was clawing at the snake and that is where the deeper cuts and rips came from."

"I'm screaming during this whole time, 'Help me, Jesus! Please, help me, Jesus!'"

A photo shared by the outlet shows Jones' entire arm covered in horrific, bloody scars she sustained during the attack.