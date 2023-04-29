These top TikTok puppy clips show dogs that know what they want!

Unleash your inner puppy love with three of the cutest TikTok videos! From tummy rubs to playful antics, these clips will brighten your day.

By Jenna Cavaliere

Unleash your inner puppy love with three of the cutest TikTok videos we've found this week. From tummy rubs to playful antics, these clips are sure to brighten your day – and show four-legged-friends are not afraid to demand what they want!

Grab some tissues and prepare to witness the most adorable puppies taking over TikTok this week! © Collage: TikTok/Screenshot/@scotchythedoxie, @kaaaathhhhy, @yourdogsbestfriend Are you ready for some pawsome entertainment? These adorable dogs have broken the internet with their cute, hilarious, and stubborn behavior. From a French Bulldog pup wanting to stay up past his bedtime to a fluffy Dachshund who can't go 10 seconds without a belly rub, these clips are fur-real the most lovable things you'll see all day. Cats Cat teaches itself a fancy life hack and the family dog joins the fun! Make sure to prepare yourself though, because scrolling through these without getting a case of puppy fever is almost impossible – even if these little ones are a bit high maintenance! Buckle up and brace yourself for some serious cuteness overload below.

Silly pup wants to stay up past his bedtime

This video posted by @kaaaathhhhy shows an adorable French Bulldog who is extremely flustered over being told to go to bed. Viewers cannot get over that the dog sounds like he sounding off when given orders by his human parents. "It's the talking back for me," said a TikTok user, to which the creator responded, "He sure does" followed by crying emojis. With 97.2 million views and 17.8 million likes, this clip has left many in awe over the extreme cuteness and luminous puppy dog eyes:

Scotchy the Dachshund requires a tummy scratch tax

This video by @scotchythedoxie features an adorable Dachshund that does not like to go long without a good scratch! The clip shows the dog's mom walking through her home when the darling puppy cuts her off and rolls over on its back – looking as cute as ever. After receiving its first belly rub, the Dachshund continues to repeat the process in order to get the most attention and scratches possible. What a smartie! The clip has received 1 million views and 277,400 likes. Check it out:

Sweet puppy with a little hint of sass

This clip posted by TikTok creator @yourdogsbestfriend is a great reminder to viewers that although dogs may be adorable, they may have a sassy side as well! A dog named Ember is calmly seen in the video with a caption that reads, "Telling my puppy she can't keep talking back to me..." It's immediately followed by some adorable barks. The song Naughty from the new Matilda movie plays in the background as a very fitting music choice. With 3.3 million views and 461,800 likes, viewers can't stop obsessing over his brazen and playful antics. Here's your dose of sweet sass: