Three fluffy falcon chicks found atop New York bridge!
New York, New York - The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge connects the New York boroughs of Staten Island and Brooklyn, and now it's home to three newly hatched Peregrine falcons!
As New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced on Facebook, three young peregrine falcons are currently living in a nesting box more than 693 feet above the ground.
Every year, officials from the city's Environmental Protection Agency climb onto the bridge at the end of May to check for new bird babies.
Any year that they find some, they quickly anoint the animals with tracking bands.
This year, officials found three adorable bundles of white fluff!
Peregrine falcons are endangered
These baby Peregrine falcons are endangered birds. They were almost wiped out in the 1960s due to pesticides, the New York Post reported. Then in 1983, a state nesting program was launched to protect them.
This year's chicks, which hatched three weeks ago, are now being prepared to join their mother and other birds of the feather in the air.
What's more, these three fluffy falcons from the Big Apple may get some new friends. There's another nest in a tower of the Marine Parkway Bridge in the south of the city that could hatch any day!
