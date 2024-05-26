Three fluffy falcon chicks found atop New York bridge!

New York, New York - The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge connects the New York boroughs of Staten Island and Brooklyn, and now it's home to three newly hatched Peregrine falcons!

Officials discovered three fluffy birds on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge in New York City. © Screenshot/Facebook/Metropolitan Transportation Authority

As New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced on Facebook, three young peregrine falcons are currently living in a nesting box more than 693 feet above the ground.

Every year, officials from the city's Environmental Protection Agency climb onto the bridge at the end of May to check for new bird babies.

Any year that they find some, they quickly anoint the animals with tracking bands.

This year, officials found three adorable bundles of white fluff!



