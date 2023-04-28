TikToker rescues stranded puppy from tornado and makes startling discovery

When TikToker Megan Alexandra saw an abandoned puppy ahead of a tornado, she quickly jumped into action. Little did she know the animal she brought home wasn't a puppy after all.

Megan Alexandra rescued what she thought was a puppy while preparing for a tornado, but it turned out to be a baby coyote. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/meg.alexandra88

"Found this little guy outside whimpering while preparing for a tornado," the TikToker explains in a video.

The sweet animal can be seen curled up in the grass, seemingly exhausted.

"His eyes haven't fully opened and he was shivering so we brought him inside after looking for his mother and waiting for her to come back," she continues.

Pictures and video snippets show the tiny little creature curled up in blankets and sucking on a bottle.

"Once I started feeding him I noticed the smell of infection and when I looked.. he was covered in larvae and a yellow crust that I thought was a skin condition until the water started washing them away."



Eventually, it became clear: the rescued animal was not a puppy at all, but rather a baby coyote!