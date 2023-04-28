TikToker rescues stranded puppy from tornado and makes startling discovery
When TikToker Megan Alexandra saw an abandoned puppy ahead of a tornado, she quickly jumped into action. Little did she know the animal she brought home wasn't a puppy after all.
"Found this little guy outside whimpering while preparing for a tornado," the TikToker explains in a video.
The sweet animal can be seen curled up in the grass, seemingly exhausted.
"His eyes haven't fully opened and he was shivering so we brought him inside after looking for his mother and waiting for her to come back," she continues.
Pictures and video snippets show the tiny little creature curled up in blankets and sucking on a bottle.
"Once I started feeding him I noticed the smell of infection and when I looked.. he was covered in larvae and a yellow crust that I thought was a skin condition until the water started washing them away."
Eventually, it became clear: the rescued animal was not a puppy at all, but rather a baby coyote!
TikToker works with animal rescue to heal baby coyote
"I'm trying to get him to a wildlife rescue so this sweet boy can recover," Megan writes.
In several videos, the little coyote can be seen gradually recovering.
In one clip, his rescuer shares that it is illegal in her state to "rehabilitate" a coyote, but she has been in contact with an animal rescue who are providing the proper resources to help the little creature.
On TikTok, many commenters praised Megan for rescuing the coyote, but some also pointed out that coyotes are not pets and that one day the animal's wild instincts would take over.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/meg.alexandra88