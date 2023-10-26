Tortoise missing for years gets spotted in "truly unbelievable story"

Putnam County, Florida - Animal welfare workers at Florida's Wildest Animal Rescue said they had no idea they were dealing with a runaway when they rescued a slow-moving tortoise in this "truly unbelievable story."

This turtle was likely wandering around and carried a secret for 3.5 years. © Screenshot/Facebook/Florida’s Wildest Animal Rescue

Putnam County police picked up a lost sulcata tortoise wandering around town on Saturday and brought the animal, which was a little worse for wear, to Florida's Wildest Animal Rescue.

The animal rescuers immediately launched a social media campaign and amazingly, they found the tortoise's owners.

Per the organization's Facebook post, the tortoise got out of her owner's yard back in April 2020, and the pet owners have been looking for her ever since. She manged to get a whopping five miles away from where she went missing.

Gabby from Florida's Wildest Animal Rescue was able to confirm that it was the family's missing pet by comparing pictures of the animal's unique shell to the tortoise at the shelter.

"As soon as I saw her photo I knew I had her tortoise," Gabby told Newsweek. "I compared identifiable features, like holes in the shell from an old dog bite when she was small, and some other marks."

"A truly unbelievable story, it just goes to show you to never give up hope," the animal shelter said in their post. "What a happy ending! We are so happy we were able to assist in reuniting her with her family!"