Traffic jam on the ice road! The way this polite penguin reacts melts hearts
Antarctica - Wherever there is traffic, you have to wait properly! This simple rule apparently applies even in the most remote areas of the world, as the following animal story from the Antarctic Peninsula proves.
A couple encountering an extremely patient penguin on a snow-covered path – these were the ingredients for a picturesque scene far away from human civilization.
A short video shared on Ciera Ybarra's Instagram page in mid-December clearly showed the hilarious situation.
The thickly wrapped couple was obviously in the way of the bird in the frosty temperatures as it tried to continue on its route.
The animal's reaction to the unexpected roadblock? First-class and hard to beat in terms of politeness!
Polite penguin enchants social media users
The little bird was simply too polite to hurry and so decided not to rush its human visitors, who were on an expedition.
Delighted by the penguin's sweet reaction, the guests quickly stepped aside and let the animal go first – as is only natural in the wild Antarctic.
Then he plodded straight towards his fellow penguins, who were patiently waiting for their stalled friend.
The viral post was captioned, "When you're too nervous to say excuse me and there is traffic."
The creator of the video explained that the red flags in the area mark a human path away from wildlife. Guess the penguins didn't get the memo!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ciera.ybarra