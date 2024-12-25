Traffic jam on the ice road! The way this polite penguin reacts melts hearts

Antarctica - Wherever there is traffic, you have to wait properly! This simple rule apparently applies even in the most remote areas of the world, as the following animal story from the Antarctic Peninsula proves.

The two Antarctic guests reportedly did not even notice the penguin at first! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ciera.ybarra

A couple encountering an extremely patient penguin on a snow-covered path – these were the ingredients for a picturesque scene far away from human civilization.

A short video shared on Ciera Ybarra's Instagram page in mid-December clearly showed the hilarious situation.

The thickly wrapped couple was obviously in the way of the bird in the frosty temperatures as it tried to continue on its route.

The animal's reaction to the unexpected roadblock? First-class and hard to beat in terms of politeness!