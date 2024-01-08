Two mountain lions with a heartbreaking story become internet stars!

Oakland, California - Two young cougars who lost their mother have settled into their adoptive home at California's Oakland Zoo and become internet famous thanks to their cuteness!

These two orphaned mountain lion cubs have taken the internet by storm! © Screenshot/X/@oakzoo

Cats, both domestic and wild, are known for their curiosity. Mountain lion cubs Willow and Maple are no exception.

These two cubs' first playdate with a tub of water is adorable, as a video posted by Oakland Zoo on X, formerly Twitter, shows.

The baby cougars clumsily and cautiously approach the water to rescue their toy. After one cub retrieves their plaything, the other investigates the water by pawing at it.

Clips like these show the incredible development these two cubs have undergone since they were rescued in November 2023.