US tourist killed by shark in Bahamas

The Bahamas - A US tourist visiting the Bahamas was killed by a shark on Monday, police in the Caribbean country said.

A female tourist from Boston was killed by a shark while paddle boarding in The Bahamas (stock image). © 123RF/thediver123

The unnamed 44-year-old woman, from Boston, was paddle-boarding off a resort on the island of New Providence, also home to the capital Nassau.



A lifeguard brought the woman and a male relative she was with to shore and performed CPR, according to a news release from the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

"The victim suffered significant trauma to the right side of her body," the statement said, and she was declared dead by emergency responders.

The resort was not named by police.

An investigation has been launched.