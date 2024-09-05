Como Zoo welcomes rare tiger cubs with adorable announcement
St. Paul, Minnesota- Minnesota's Como Zoo announced the birth of two endangered Amur tiger cubs with an adorable video on social media. Their care team is ready to nanny these cute animal babies!
For the first time in 41 years, the Como Zoo has welcomed two Amur tiger cubs – a male and a female.
The cubs were born on August 29 and made their social media debut on Wednesday in a light-hearted clip.
In the video, an excited staffer, identified as the "Official Cub Nanny" per name tag, packs a tiger backpack full of goodies, including stuffed tigers and a book titled What To Expect When You're Nannying Tiger Cubs.
Then, the clip ends with adorable footage of the new Amur cubs!
Como Zoo is thrilled after birth of Amur tiger cubs
"These cubs represent a significant success for the Amur Tiger Species Survival Plan and for the future of the species," Director of Animal Care & Health at Como Park Zoo & Conservatory Wes Sims said in a press release.
"Our team is incredibly excited about the birth of these two tiger cubs, especially since they are the first offspring for both parents."
The cubs will remain behind the scenes with their mother, seven-year-old Bernadette, for the next few months to grow and bond.
The babes are doing great with their mama, according to the care team!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/X/@ComoZoo