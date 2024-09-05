Como Zoo welcomes rare tiger cubs with adorable announcement

St. Paul, Minnesota- Minnesota's Como Zoo announced the birth of two endangered Amur tiger cubs with an adorable video on social media. Their care team is ready to nanny these cute animal babies!

Como Zoo has two new tiger cubs, and they shared the news in a cute video. © Collage: Screenshots/X/@ComoZoo

For the first time in 41 years, the Como Zoo has welcomed two Amur tiger cubs – a male and a female.

The cubs were born on August 29 and made their social media debut on Wednesday in a light-hearted clip.

In the video, an excited staffer, identified as the "Official Cub Nanny" per name tag, packs a tiger backpack full of goodies, including stuffed tigers and a book titled What To Expect When You're Nannying Tiger Cubs.



Then, the clip ends with adorable footage of the new Amur cubs!