First spotless giraffe in half a century born at a Tennessee zoo!

Limestone, Tennessee - A baby giraffe in southern Tennessee is making headlines because of its unique coat.

A rare spotless giraffe was born at Bright's Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee! © Screenshot/Facebook/Bright's Zoo

The three-week-old giraffe born at Bright's Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee is a very special animal – it's got no spots!

Bright's Zoo director David Bright described her as very rare. The animal known as a reticulated giraffe was born on July 31 and now stands six feet tall.

Bright said the female is "a beautiful solid brown." She doesn't have any of the species' distinctive patterns, which help them camouflage in the wild.

This brown baby is the first known giraffe born without any spots since 1972 in Japan, he said.