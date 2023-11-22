"Rarest cat in the world" arrives at new zoo

Dartmoor, UK - Freddo, an Amur leopard, is now part of the big cat collection at Dartmoor Zoo in England in a truly wild arrival, and is considered the rarest cat in the world.

Freddo is fast and can climb well, so appropriate safety measures have been taken for his new enclosure at Dartmoor Zoo. © Dartmoor Zoological Society

Freddo was born in Estonia and came to the zoo near Plymouth, England last week through a park in Belgium.

"Dartmoor Zoo are thrilled to announce the long-awaited arrival of the rarest cat in the world, the Amur Leopard," the zoo announced.

According to the Dartmoor Zoological Society, Amur leopards are "critically endangered," as there are less than 100 left in the wild and over 200 in zoos, built up from only 20-30.

The zoo explained that reintroduction and conservation of these big cats is extremely important. The program aims to help the species and will "work towards finding a female match for Freddo."

"By doing this, we would be further continuing the hard work that zoos around the globe have been collaborating on, by protecting this species which is near extinction," due to "many challenges facing these wonderful animals such as poaching and habitat loss."

According to the BBC, the nine-year-old leopard already seems to have acclimated to his new home, enjoying climbing up walls and jumping between trees in his enclosure.

They also said Freddo had been signed up for an "animal dating site" to find him a mate.