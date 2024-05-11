Zoo sparks backlash after painting puppies to look like pandas

Jiangsu, China - A Chinese zoo has stirred controversy by transforming several small dogs into baby panda bears.

A Chinese zoo has stirred controversy by transforming small dogs into baby panda bears using black paint on white chow chow puppies. © Screenshot/X/@samesama12

No, the zoo in the city of Taizhou did not carry out a successful genetic experiment.

They used a far simpler method: paint!

Chow chow puppies were painted black and white, as reported by The Sun.

The move created a clear resemblance to the bamboo eaters, and visitors naturally noticed the hoax.

As footage of the painted puppies circulated, social media has become embroiled in a debate as to whether it was cruel to dye the hair of puppies.

But how did the zoo come up with such an idea in the first place?

According to the report, a spokesperson told Chinese media that the area was too small to keep real pandas. So, they got creative.

Despite the fervent backlash, the zoo considers it harmless that the little chow chows have to serve as dyed panda bears.