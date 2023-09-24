Viral dog cosplayer dreams of fetching a canine role in a movie!
A Japanese man's uncanny dog costume has been fascinating the internet – and now, the "doggelganger" is speaking out at last.
The viral cosplayer, who goes by the name Toco, spent $14,000 on the custom collie costume so that he could live his dream of "becoming an animal."
After wearing the costume in private for about a year, Toco took his show out in public and people haven't been able to look away since.
Why a collie, you ask?
"The reason I chose a collie dog breed specifically is primarily because I like raising them," Toco told the NY Post. "Secondly, because if it wasn’t a naturally large size breed, it wouldn't look unnaturally disproportionate when worn by someone as a costume."
The collie's long fur also supposedly helps "camouflage the human form discreetly."
What's next for Toco the human collie?
Now that he's gotten the hang of ruff-ing it out on the streets of Japan, Toco has his sights set on Hollywood.
"I think it would be great if I were able to use my skills and get the opportunity to appear as a dog in a movie," he barked.
It's not so crazy of an idea – Toco has 56,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel and his following is only growing!
Cover photo: Screenshot/YouTube/@I_want_to_be_an_animal