Wallaby carried in bag by man in Brooklyn spurs police intervention

A man illegally carried a small wallaby through New York City over the weekend, leading law enforcement to intervene and take the animal.

By Dana-Jane Kruse

New York, New York - Wallabies, animals that are a smaller relative of the kangaroo, are not legally allowed to be kept as pets in New York City, so when a man carried one such marsupial through Brooklyn, police intervened.

Wallabies may look cute, but they are wild animals found mainly in Australia. They don't belong in a big city, and certainly not in the arms of a man strolling along a busy sidewalk.

According to Insider, passers-by notified the police after noticing the animal being carried in his bag.

Around 5 PM EST on Sunday, officers approached the 22-year-old and searched him, soon finding the small marsupial in his possession.

New York's health law prohibits the possession of wild animals in the city, including wallabies, unless in the care of a veterinarian, zoo, laboratory, or similar facility.

Wallaby is now at the Animal Care Center of New York City

The small wallaby that was carried across a sidewalk is now at the New York City Animal Care Center. It is unknown how old it is and what sex the animal is.

Its 22-year-old owner will soon have to stand trial, presumably facing a hefty fine.

It is unlikely that he will get the wallaby back, and the police did not say whether the animal can be released into the wild or relocated to a zoo.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/X/NYPDnews

