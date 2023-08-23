Wallaby carried in bag by man in Brooklyn spurs police intervention

New York, New York - Wallabies, animals that are a smaller relative of the kangaroo, are not legally allowed to be kept as pets in New York City , so when a man carried one such marsupial through Brooklyn, police intervened.

A man carried a small wallaby in bag through New York City over the weekend. © Collage: Screenshot/X/NYPDnews

Wallabies may look cute, but they are wild animals found mainly in Australia. They don't belong in a big city, and certainly not in the arms of a man strolling along a busy sidewalk.

According to Insider, passers-by notified the police after noticing the animal being carried in his bag.

Around 5 PM EST on Sunday, officers approached the 22-year-old and searched him, soon finding the small marsupial in his possession.

New York's health law prohibits the possession of wild animals in the city, including wallabies, unless in the care of a veterinarian, zoo, laboratory, or similar facility.