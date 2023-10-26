Watch the incredible moment this wind surfer gets knocked off his board by a humpack whale!
Sydney, Australia - An Australian wind surfer is lucky to be alive after a humpback whale knocked him from his board – and even luckier to have caught the unbelievable animal encounter on his GoPro camera!
Jason Breen was windsurfing off the coast of Mona Vale beach in south-east Australia on Wednesday when a humpback whale jumped out of the water and landed on top of him!
He got pushed as far as 30 feet below the surface by the barge.
"I thought I was gone, to be honest," Breen said, per the Guardian. "I thought for a few seconds, 'This is what it’s like to die.'"
Luckily, Breen was able to wrestle himself free and swim to the surface after the rope attaching him to his board broke.
Humpback whale was probably a juvenile
The Australian caught footage of his wild whale encounter on his GoPro camera, and the resulting clip is truly nerve-wracking!
It shows Breen getting knocked off the board before the camera goes underwater. There are a few long seconds of terrifying underwater sounds, but eventually, the camera frame is brought upright again and Jason is back on his board.
"S***, I just got hit by a whale!" the 55-year-old says in disbelief.
Breen thinks he encountered a juvenile whale, and he even got to feel the animal's smooth skin while underwater.
Had it been an adult humpback, he is convinced he wouldn't be around to tell the tale.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Jasonthejaw