Watch the incredible moment this wind surfer gets knocked off his board by a humpack whale!

Sydney, Australia - An Australian wind surfer is lucky to be alive after a humpback whale knocked him from his board – and even luckier to have caught the unbelievable animal encounter on his GoPro camera!

This 55-year-old Australian is one lucky guy: he survived getting hit by a humpback whale! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Jasonthejaw

Jason Breen was windsurfing off the coast of Mona Vale beach in south-east Australia on Wednesday when a humpback whale jumped out of the water and landed on top of him!

He got pushed as far as 30 feet below the surface by the barge.

"I thought I was gone, to be honest," Breen said, per the Guardian. "I thought for a few seconds, 'This is what it’s like to die.'"

Luckily, Breen was able to wrestle himself free and swim to the surface after the rope attaching him to his board broke.