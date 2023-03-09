SXSW 2023: Can't-miss panels, events, and showcases

SXSW is here, and though the schedule can be overwhelming, we've picked out four showcases and panels worth your while this year. Find out more at TAG24.

By Taylor Kamnetz

Austin, Texas - South By Southwest (SXSW) is here, providing just what movers and shakers have been waiting for. Rather than clicking through the robust schedule, we've picked out four can't-miss events, panels, and music showcases worth checking out this year.

Chlöe is set to perform at Rolling Stone's Future of Music programming at SXSW 2023. © Collage: Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / IMAGO / ZUMA Wire It's undeniable that there's so much to do and even more to see during South By, and 2023 is no exception! With events galore and endless showcases and panels to swing by, mapping out the exact experience you want to have during SXSW is no small feat. To make your time a little easier, we've compiled a few showcases and events that are sure to provide one heck of a good time. Here are 4 SXSW events worth attending this year.

Rolling Stone's Future of Music @ SXSW

JID is one of many artists taking the stage at Rolling Stone's Future of Music showcase at SXSW 2023. © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP After much anticipation, Rolling Stone released their slate of top-tier talent set to take the stage at the Future of Music Showcase. Taking place from March 14-March 17 at ACL Live at The Moody Theater, Rolling Stone's SXSW programming is set to feature artists from a slew of genres such as Chlöe, JID, Remi Wolf, Saba, Koffee, and more. Things will kick off on March 14 with spill tab, Baby Rose, midwxst, and saba, all leading up to JID closing out Future of Music's first night. On March 15, Dawer x Damper, iLe, Villano Antillano, Cuco, and Jay Wheeler will take the stage, while Blondshell, Otoboke Beaver, Sudan Archives, and Mariah the Scientist will kick things off on March 16 before Remi Wolf closes out the night on March 16. Then, on March 17, Coco & Clair Clair, Coco Jones, Chlöe, and Koffee will all take the ACL Live stage to close out Rolling Stone's genre-bending multi-day event. Rolling Stone's Future of Music programming @ SXSW is open to SXSW Music, Platinum, Film + Interactive badge holders, and also Music and Artist Wristbands. Doors are at 5:30 PM daily.

Daisy Jones & The Six event at Prime, Texas @ SXSW

JOSEPH will perform at Amazon's Daisy Jones and the Six-inspired event at Amazon's Prime, Texas at SXSW. © Screenshot/Instagram/thebandjoseph Get ready to transport to a new dimension as part of Amazon's Prime, Texas activation. In honor of Prime Video's newly released TV adaptation, Amazon will host a Daisy Jones & The Six-inspired event that will feature a performance by pop sister trio JOSEPH and an appearance by Grouplove. The event will take place at Hotel San Jose on South Congress, and the space will be partially recreated into Daisy Jones & The Six's recording studio. Per the SXSW website, Prime, Texas is a "portal to the Lone Star State of your dreams." Those interested in checking out what Prime, Texas has to offer can stop by the activation between 12 PM and 6 PM from March 10–12. The event's music showcase featuring JOSEPH will take place on March 11, with doors at 8 PM local time.

Bose X NME C23 Live @ SXSW

renforshort is one of many artists set to perform at Bose x NME's C23 Live SXSW showcase. © Screenshot/Instagram/renforshort Continuing with the genre-bending theme is Bose X NME's C23 Live event featuring an array of artists like 070 Shake, renforshort, JVKE, Flo Milli, and Blue DeTiger, amongst others. Speaking of the upcoming SXSW showcase, Bose's CMO Jim Mollica said the company "set out with the purpose of bringing influential and emerging artists back to the forefront of the music scene – and this lineup promises to do just that. "SXSW has become an essential destination for so many aspects of culture, but at its core, it remains a music festival and one of the most important stages in the world for new music," he added. "The C23 showcase is in celebration of that, and we’re looking forward to bringing together the devoted music lovers of SXSW to experience it." The Bose X NME C23 Live showcase takes place on March 16 at Inn Cahoots on East 6th Street with doors at 1:30 PM local time. Music and Platinum badge holders have priority access, while Interactive, Film & TV, and Music Wristband holders have secondary access.

Ignite Talks: Music & Tech

Panels and sessions allow SXSW attendees to gain insight on various topics. Here, Lola Plaku is pictured ahead of her featured session at SXSW 2019. © Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP While there are a plethora of interesting music panels taking place during SXSW 2023, Ignite Talks: Music & Tech stands out above the others. Why? Because it touches on music and tech and features nearly a dozen speakers who each have five minutes on stage and 20 slides to entertain, educate, or enlighten the audience. Given the current state of the music industry, where so many labels and artists are relying on the power of TikTok virality to carry them to success, it'll be interesting to see what some of today's most innovative minds have to say about topics centered around music and tech. Speakers include Revolt Media & TV's CEO Detavio Samuels, Jeremy Gruber of Friends At Work, a management, entertainment, and social impact company, and Cris Flores of Austin's very own Loro, an artist development and music business consultation agency. Ignite Talks: Music & Tech takes place on March 13 from 10 to 11 AM in Room 18CD of the Austin Convention Center. Music Badge holders, Platinum Badge holders, and those with Artist Wristbands will have primary entry access, while Interactive and Film & TV Badge holders will have secondary entry access.