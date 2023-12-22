Banksy artwork removed within an hour of being confirmed authentic

London, UK - An artwork by elusive British artist Banksy artwork has been removed from a south London street less than an hour after it was confirmed as a genuine installation.

An artwork by Banksy was removed shortly after the artist confirmed its authenticity on Friday. © Screenshot/Instagram/banksy

The artist confirmed the work, a traffic stop sign covered with three aircraft said to resemble military drones, was his in a social media post on Friday.

Two men were seen taking down the sign at the intersection of Southampton Way and Commercial Way in the London borough of Peckham at about 12:30 PM local time.

It is understood Banksy is not behind the removal.

This is not the first time Banksy's artwork has been removed shortly after its creation.

A mural weighing over four tons called Valentine's Day Mascara appeared on the side of a house in Margate, Kent, on Valentine's Day this year and was dismantled some hours after Banksy had shared a series of photos of it online.

The mural depicted a 1950s housewife with a swollen eye and missing tooth, wearing an apron and yellow washing-up gloves, and throwing a man into a freezer chest.

At the time, the resident of the property where the painting was created, who asked not to be named, told the PA news agency the freezer and other items, including a broken garden chair used for the artwork, had been removed "very quickly" and put into a truck.