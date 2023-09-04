Burning Man festival attendees begin exodus in drenched desert

Black Rock City, Nevada - Revelers stuck in the mud for days at the Burning Man festival hoped for a break Monday as they waited for impassable roads to reopen so they could head home after Mother Nature rained on their big party.

Burning Man attendees were stranded for days as torrential rain made it nearly impossible to leave. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

With the sun now shining on the colorful makeshift community of 70,000 people called Black Rock City, organizers said that the official exit process known as the "Exodus" should begin later in the day.

"Gate road remains a bit too muddy, and there is still too much standing water along it for large numbers of vehicles to safely navigate out of the event this morning, but it is drying up," they said in a statement.

They called on people to remain at the site - a dried-up lakebed in a remote patch of the Nevada desert - until Tuesday to avoid massive congestion on the way out.

Festival-goers have been stranded since torrential rains, described as two to three months' worth in the space of hours, came down Friday night and Saturday, turning the venue into a quagmire.

So-called "Burners" wearing trademark outlandish outfits trudged through the thick, sticky mud with plastic bags as boots or in bare feet.

Some left on foot, hiking for hours in the middle of the night to make it to the nearest road and hitch a ride back to civilization. The closest airport is a three-hour drive away in Reno.