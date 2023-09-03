Burning Man festival sees Chris Rock and Diplo among the trapped and a death investigated
Black Rock City, Nevada - Police in Nevada were investigating a death at the Burning Man festival, where thousands of people were ordered to shelter in place this weekend after heavy rains turned the desert site into a mud pit and forced organizers to close the gates. Meanwhile, some celebs are festivalgoers trekked through mud to get out.
Pershing County Sheriff's Office in northern Nevada said late Saturday it was investigating "a death which occurred during this rain event," according to a statement.
There were no details of the circumstances of the death or the person's identity.
"As this death is still under investigation, there is no further information available at this time," news outlet NBC quoted the statement as saying.
Earlier Saturday, the heavy rainfall forced the Bureau of Land Management and the Pershing County Sheriff's Office to close the entrance to Burning Man for the remainder of the event.
"Do not travel to Black Rock City!" Burning Man organizers tweeted, referring to the desert area where the alternative culture festival takes place. "Access to the city is closed for the remainder of the event, and you will be turned away."
Organizers urged festivalgoers already on site to "conserve food, water and fuel, and shelter in a warm, safe space."
They said the rain was unlikely to stop until Sunday night. The festival was scheduled to conclude on Monday.
Due to downpours, the "playa," the huge open-air esplanade where the event unfolds, was rendered impassable.
The event is now regularly attended by celebrities. Famed DJ Diplo posted a video getting himself out of the mess on Saturday.
e"just walked 5 miles in the mud out of burning man with chris rock and a fan picked us up," he wrote. He is seen in the back of a pickup truck with the comedian and others.
Elsewhere, Paris Hilton, a regular Burning Man attendee in years past, was seen in an Instagram story on Saturday delivering a DJ set at the festival. She was hitting the decks on an RV, and it was unclear when the video was filmed.
What is happening at Burning Man this year?
On their website in a Wet Playa Survival Guide, fest organizers said only four-wheel drive vehicles with all-terrain tires were currently able to move.
"Anything less than that will get stuck. It will hamper Exodus if we have cars stuck on roads in our camping areas, or on the Gate Road out of the city," they said.
If necessary, they said it was possible to walk five miles through the mud to the nearest road, where they would provide buses during daylight hours to transport people to Reno.
The organizers also said they were deploying mobile cellphone towers and opening the site's wireless internet for public access to give attendees access to communications, which is scarce in the desert.
"We have done table-top drills for events like this. We are engaged full-time on all aspects of safety and looking ahead to our Exodus as our next priority," they said.
Further rain was forecast for early Sunday.
Upon the entrance to the festival this week, climate activists blocked the two-lane highway to enter, sparking an altercation with police.
Launched in 1986 in San Francisco, Burning Man aims to be an undefinable event, somewhere between a celebration of counterculture and a spiritual retreat.
Initially organized on a San Francisco beach, Burning Man has become a structured festival, with a budget of at least $45 million and more than 75,000 participants at the last edition, down from the previous one in 2019.
Last year, the festival contended with an intense heat wave and strong winds, which made the experience difficult for the "burners," as festivalgoers are known.
It has been held since the 1990s in the Black Rock Desert, a protected area in northwest Nevada, which the organizers are committed to preserving. The festival culminates each year with the ceremonial burning of a 40-foot effigy.
Cover photo: Collage: PAUL REDER via REUTERS & Screenshot/X/diplo