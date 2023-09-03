Burning Man festival sees Chris Rock and Diplo among the trapped and a death investigated

Black Rock City, Nevada - Police in Nevada were investigating a death at the Burning Man festival , where thousands of people were ordered to shelter in place this weekend after heavy rains turned the desert site into a mud pit and forced organizers to close the gates. Meanwhile, some celebs are festivalgoers trekked through mud to get out.

Diplo (bottom r.) and Chris Rock were among those trapped in mud and flodded conditions at campsites at the Burning Man festival this year. © Collage: PAUL REDER via REUTERS & Screenshot/X/diplo

Pershing County Sheriff's Office in northern Nevada said late Saturday it was investigating "a death which occurred during this rain event," according to a statement.

There were no details of the circumstances of the death or the person's identity.

"As this death is still under investigation, there is no further information available at this time," news outlet NBC quoted the statement as saying.

Earlier Saturday, the heavy rainfall forced the Bureau of Land Management and the Pershing County Sheriff's Office to close the entrance to Burning Man for the remainder of the event.

"Do not travel to Black Rock City!" Burning Man organizers tweeted, referring to the desert area where the alternative culture festival takes place. "Access to the city is closed for the remainder of the event, and you will be turned away."

Organizers urged festivalgoers already on site to "conserve food, water and fuel, and shelter in a warm, safe space."

They said the rain was unlikely to stop until Sunday night. The festival was scheduled to conclude on Monday.

Due to downpours, the "playa," the huge open-air esplanade where the event unfolds, was rendered impassable.

The event is now regularly attended by celebrities. Famed DJ Diplo posted a video getting himself out of the mess on Saturday.

e"just walked 5 miles in the mud out of burning man with chris rock and a fan picked us up," he wrote. He is seen in the back of a pickup truck with the comedian and others.

Elsewhere, Paris Hilton, a regular Burning Man attendee in years past, was seen in an Instagram story on Saturday delivering a DJ set at the festival. She was hitting the decks on an RV, and it was unclear when the video was filmed.