Drake adds Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance to amended Not Like Us lawsuit

New York, New York - Rapper Drake recently expanded a lawsuit against his record label over fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar’s diss track Not Like Us to include the performance of the song at the 2025 Super Bowl.

In a recently amended lawsuit, rapper Drake (r.) claimed Kendrick Lamar's (l.) performance of Not Like Us at the 2025 Super Bowl further harmed his reputation. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to NBC News, Drake amended the complaint on Wednesday.

He noted that Lamar's multiple Grammy wins and viral Super Bowl half-time show performance – which is the most watched of all time with over 133 million viewers – introduced the track to "millions more who had never before heard the song."

"Not only did streams of the recording increase significantly following these two mega-cultural events, but threats against Drake and his family did as well," the complaint claimed.

During the performance, Lamar omitted the line in which he calls Drake a "certified pedophile," which the complaint said was done because "nearly everyone understands" it would have been defamatory.

"It was the first, and will hopefully be the last, Super Bowl halftime show orchestrated to assassinate the character of another artist," the complaint added.