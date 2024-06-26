Will Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have another baby before the rapper's trial?

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are said to be still trying for another baby despite the rapper's upcoming trial !

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky (l.) planning on adding to their growing family before the rapper's court case? © Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

Per Life & Style, the 36-year-old Fenty mogul is gearing up for the 35-year-old Everyday artist's court case by looking to their future.

An insider dished that there's "no way to avoid a trial," and there is a "very real prospect of jail time" for Rocky, who's facing two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm from the 2021 incident.

Still, the tipster explained that RiRi isn't "letting the fear of Rocky getting locked up stop her from trying for a baby" despite the frightening prospect.

"If anything, she wants to make it happen even more because God forbid, he does do time, at least she'll have the baby," the insider shared, adding that the Work hitmaker will do whatever she needs to help him."

RiRi and Rocky are parents to sons RZA and Riot Rose, but the billionaire has dished that she definitely wants more kids.