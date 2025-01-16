Will Rihanna support A$AP Rocky in court during his shooting trial?

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna 's boo, A$AP Rocky, will be heading to court next week, but will the pop star pull up and support him?

A$AP Rocky's lawyer has revealed that Rihanna (l.) won't be present during his shooting trial. © Leonardo Munoz / AFP

On Wednesday, the Sundress artist's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, explained during a press conference that RiRi won't be present during Rocky's trial.

The attorney shared that the rapper is "very protective" of the Fenty mogul and "doesn't want her anywhere near this proceeding."

"But that's a family decision they'll make," he added. "It's been something that's waiting over Rocky's head and Rihanna and their family's heads for a while, and we're just ready.

"We're anxious to get this thing underway and get this behind him."

The 36-year-old is facing charges for allegedly firing shots at his former friend, A$AP Relli, three years ago.

Joe Tacopina concluded by suggesting that Rocky is "confident" about the case and is "ready to go."