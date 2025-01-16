Will Rihanna support A$AP Rocky in court during his shooting trial?
Los Angeles, California - Rihanna's boo, A$AP Rocky, will be heading to court next week, but will the pop star pull up and support him?
On Wednesday, the Sundress artist's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, explained during a press conference that RiRi won't be present during Rocky's trial.
The attorney shared that the rapper is "very protective" of the Fenty mogul and "doesn't want her anywhere near this proceeding."
"But that's a family decision they'll make," he added. "It's been something that's waiting over Rocky's head and Rihanna and their family's heads for a while, and we're just ready.
"We're anxious to get this thing underway and get this behind him."
The 36-year-old is facing charges for allegedly firing shots at his former friend, A$AP Relli, three years ago.
Joe Tacopina concluded by suggesting that Rocky is "confident" about the case and is "ready to go."
Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky married?
Meanwhile, in a viral clip, RiRi's legal relationship status with her baby daddy was revealed during the pre-trial earlier in the day.
When Judge Mark S. Arnold asked the attorney to clarify the couple's marital status, Tacopina replied, "She's his common-law wife, your Honor. Or just 'wife.'"
The reply received an objection from prosecutors, who countered, "If they're not legally married, we prefer that she not be referred to as his wife and that she is just referred to as his significant other or mother of his children."
After the judge asked Rocky's lawyer if the pair are legally married anywhere, he admitted, "I don't know, but she's certainly his common-law wife."
