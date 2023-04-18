Aaron Carter's cause of death revealed

Lancaster, California - Aaron Carter's cause of death has been revealed over five months after the star was found unresponsive at his home.

Aaron Carter's cause of death has been revealed in an autopsy report. © Collage: Presley Ann / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Carter's cause of death was drowning due to the combined effects of taking a generic form of Xanax and inhaling difluoroethane, per an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

On November 5, 2022, Carter was found unresponsive in his bathtub by a housekeeper at his home in Lancaster, California. Though his death was ruled accidental, Carter's mom Jane has spoken out about her desire for there to be a deeper investigation into the matter.

She shared photos of the scene of his death on social media, writing that she was "still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son," adding that law enforcement "never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past."

The 34-year-old had entered rehab two months prior to his tragic death in hopes of regaining custody of his son with his ex Melanie Martin.

His mother and Martin previously claimed in January that they were told Carter's cause of death couldn't be drowning as they didn't find water in his lungs, but it appears that may not have been true.