Aaron Carter's cause of death revealed
Lancaster, California - Aaron Carter's cause of death has been revealed over five months after the star was found unresponsive at his home.
On Tuesday, it was revealed that Carter's cause of death was drowning due to the combined effects of taking a generic form of Xanax and inhaling difluoroethane, per an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.
On November 5, 2022, Carter was found unresponsive in his bathtub by a housekeeper at his home in Lancaster, California. Though his death was ruled accidental, Carter's mom Jane has spoken out about her desire for there to be a deeper investigation into the matter.
She shared photos of the scene of his death on social media, writing that she was "still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son," adding that law enforcement "never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past."
The 34-year-old had entered rehab two months prior to his tragic death in hopes of regaining custody of his son with his ex Melanie Martin.
His mother and Martin previously claimed in January that they were told Carter's cause of death couldn't be drowning as they didn't find water in his lungs, but it appears that may not have been true.
Aaron Carter's family reacts to his death
Following his death, his brother and Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter spoke out about the I Want Candy singer's passing with a touching post on Instagram.
"My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed," he wrote in the caption.
"Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know."
If you or someone you know need help or is struggling with a mental health crisis or emotional distress, please call the Mental Health Hotline at 1-866-903-3787 for free and confidential support. You can also text "HOME" to 741741 anytime for the Crisis Text Line and access to live, trained crisis counselors.
