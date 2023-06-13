Acclaimed author Cormac McCarthy has passed away

Santa Fe, New Mexico - Celebrated author Cormac McCarthy, an unflinching chronicler of America's bleak frontiers and grim underbelly, died on Tuesday aged 89, his publisher said.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist who wrote The Road and No Country for Old Men - both of which became feature films - passed away at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Over his nearly six-decade-long career, McCarthy won major literary awards and gained international acclaim for a dozen sparsely written, soul-wrenching novels.

Considered a demanding but honest writer, his clinical descriptions of inner torment and the backwoods of America won him a fiercely loyal following.

Born on July 20, 1933, in Providence, Rhode Island, McCarthy's family moved to Tennessee when he was four years old.

McCarthy wrote his first novel, The Orchard Keeper, while working at a car parts shop in Chicago in the 1960s - it was published by Random House. His editor at the time, Albert Erskine, had also worked for William Faulkner, a writer who McCarthy admired and with whom he is sometimes compared.

McCarthy's focus on the dark contours of humanity remained the through line of his work, gaining him an ardent fan base and critical success.

