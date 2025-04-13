Actor Nicky Katt, star of Boiler Room and Boston Public, has died

Burbank, California - Film and TV star Nicky Katt has sadly passed away at the age of 54.

Deadline and Forbes both reported on the death of the actor – born Nicholas Lee Katt – on Saturday, citing unnamed sources.

According to Variety, friends of Katt and his lawyer, John Sloss, had confirmed the death.

The report revealed that the South Dakota native had died on April 8 in Burbank, California. No further details of his passing, including a cause of death, have been revealed at the time.

Nicky Katt was best known for his role in the 1993 coming-of-age film Dazed and Confused, as well as the TV show Boston Public, where he played geology teacher Harry Senate between 2000 and 2022.

But the entertainer had an expansive filmography, with additional roles in films like Boiler Room (2000), School of Rock (2003), and Sin City (2005). He also appeared in an episode of the hit sitcom Friends in 1996.

Katt married Annie Morse in 1999, but the couple divorced two years later.