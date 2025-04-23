Actor Sydney Sweeney presents her adorable new German Shepherd puppy to fans!

Los Angeles, California - Sydney Sweeney delighted her fans with some beyond adorbs pictures of her new dog , and he is something of a scene-stealer!

The Madame Web star surprised everyone on Instagram Monday with a carousel post of heart-warming pictures showing off her new puppy, Sully.

She adopted the four-legged friend two weeks ago, but since pictures of her fur baby have been circulating online, fans have been wanting to see more!

In a series of pics, the 27-year-old star proudly presents her German Shepherd puppy.

Some snapshots show the 27-year-old and her new best bud cuddling up to each other, while others show them playing in the water.

"introducing sully bear," wrote Sydney in the post's caption.