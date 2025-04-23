Actor Sydney Sweeney presents her adorable new German Shepherd puppy to fans!

Sydney Sweeney recently delighted her fans with some beyond adorbs pictures of her new dog, and he is something of a scene-stealer!

By Steffi Feldman, Emelie Herrmann

Los Angeles, California - Sydney Sweeney delighted her fans with some beyond adorbs pictures of her new dog, and he is something of a scene-stealer!

The Madame Web star surprised everyone on Instagram Monday with a carousel post of heart-warming pictures showing off her new puppy, Sully.

She adopted the four-legged friend two weeks ago, but since pictures of her fur baby have been circulating online, fans have been wanting to see more!

In a series of pics, the 27-year-old star proudly presents her German Shepherd puppy.

Some snapshots show the 27-year-old and her new best bud cuddling up to each other, while others show them playing in the water.

"introducing sully bear," wrote Sydney in the post's caption.

Sydney Sweeney and her new puppy dog have already been on tons of adventures

Sydney Sweeney and her dog are already inseparable.
Sydney Sweeney and her dog are already inseparable.  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@sydney_sweeney

Even though their time together has been short, these two already seem to have become a dream team.

"so far in our two weeks together he's become my set best friend, my bowling partner, my nap buddy, mutual water enthusiast, and travel companion," the Anyone But You star added.

So many adventures in such a short amount of time! What will they get up to next?

It's not just the Euphoria actor who has fallen in love with the puppy, though – stars and fellow actors are also delighted at the sight of him!

It Girl Paris Hilton (44) – well-known for her love of dogs – commented on the cute posts with a heart eyes emoji.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@sydney_sweeney

