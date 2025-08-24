Sabrina Carpenter celebrates Short n' Sweet anniversary ahead of new era

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter commemorated the one-year anniversary of her smash hit album Short 'n Sweet just days before she's set to kick off her next era.

Sabrina Carpenter celebrated the anniversary of her smash-hit record Short n' Sweet just days before her next album is set to drop. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter

The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate her sixth studio album, which propelled her to pop superstardom and garnered eight Grammy nominations.

"happy one year of Short n' Sweet," she wrote. "one year of kiss marks, camaraderie, and being so f**king horny."

Sabrina continued on to share that the album "brought me closer to myself as well as so many beautiful people and places," adding a big thank-you to all of the fans who came out to the accompanying tour and have continued to listen to Short n' Sweet.

"One of the most fun years I've had in my whole life," she said. "I'll never take it for granted!!!"

The anniversary comes just under a week before her next album, Man's Best Friend, is set to drop.

The era opened up with her first single, Manchild, and she's set to debut a new music for the album's second track, Tears, on release day.