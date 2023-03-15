Alec Baldwin scores small victory in Rust shooting case

Santa Fe, New Mexico - Alec Baldwin has caught a break in the case for the fatal shooting on the set of his movie Rust, as a new twist has come about.

Alec Baldwin could still face prison time if he's found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. © Collage: JOHN LAMPARSK & ANGELA WEISS/ GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Andrea Reeb, the special prosecutor in the ongoing case against the Beetlejuice star, has decided to step down. Fox News confirmed the move on Tuesday.

The latest update comes after Baldwin's attorney filed a motion last month to have Reeb removed from the case.

As Reeb is a member of the New Mexico House of Representatives, they argued she could not simultaneously serve as the case's special prosecutor and as a legislator at the same time.

In a statement shared by the office of New Mexico's First Judicial District Attorney, the prosecutor stated, "My priority in this case, and in every case I’ve prosecuted in my 25-year career, has been justice for the victim."

"However, it has become clear that the best way I can ensure justice is served in this case is to step down so that the prosecution can focus on the evidence and the facts, which clearly show a complete disregard for basic safety protocols led to the death of Halyna Hutchins."

In January, the 30 Rock star was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and is facing an 18-month prison sentence over the October 2021 death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin was said to be holding the gun but has denied pulling the trigger. He pled not guilty last month after waiving his right to make his first court appearance.

The actor has been hit with multiple lawsuits over the incident, and has issued some of his own.