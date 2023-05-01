Alicia Keys gives Ralph Yarl a special invitation to upcoming show

Kansas City, Missouri - Singer Alicia Keys has personally invited Ralph Yarl, the Black 16-year-old who was recently shot after accidentally ringing the wrong doorbell, to her upcoming show in his hometown.

Lee Merritt, the attorney for the Yarl family, told TMZ that Keys reached out to ask if Ralph would like to attend her Kansas City concert in July and have a meet-up.

On April 13, Ralph went to pick up his siblings from a home on 115th Terrace but accidentally went to a location on 115th Street instead.

The homeowner at the wrong address shot Ralph several times through his door. Fortunately, the teenager was able to flee and find help but was hospitalized in critical condition.

The incident sparked uproar across the country and massive protests in Kansas City as the shooter was quickly released pending further investigation.

Ralph has received overwhelming support as he has been recovering from his injuries. A GoFundMe page set up after the incident has surpassed $3 million, which will be put into a trust fund for him.

Roc Nation also contacted the Yarl family, letting them know that the company would like to help in any way they can.