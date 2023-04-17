Ralph Yarl: Protests erupt after Kansas City shooting of Black teenager

Kansas City, Missouri - A Black 16-year-old in Kansas City was shot in the head and seriously wounded after ringing the doorbell at the wrong house when he went to pick up his siblings.

16-year-old Ralph Yarl was shot in Kansas City when he accidentally went to the wrong house to pick up his siblings. © Screenshot/GoFundMe/Faith Spoonmore

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said in a Sunday press conference that officers were called to a residence just after 10:00 PM on Thursday after a teenager was shot by the homeowner.

The homeowner was released pending further investigation.

The teenaged victim, identified by family online as high-school junior Ralph Paul Yarl, was taken to a hospital for treatment. The family said Yarl had gone to pick up his siblings from a home on 115th Terrace, but accidentally went to the wrong location on 115th Street instead.

The family's attorneys, Ben Crump and Lee Merritt, released a statement on Sunday, saying, "There can be no excuse for the release of this armed and dangerous suspect after admitting to shooting an unarmed, non-threatening and defenseless teenager that rang his doorbell! We demand swift action from Clay County prosecutors and law enforcement to identify, arrest and prosecute to the full extent of the law the man responsible for this horrendous and unjustifiable shooting."

The lawyers noted that Yarl is "alive and recovering" despite the grave injuries he suffered.

Police have not released the shooter's identity, though Crump and Merritt have described him as a "white male."