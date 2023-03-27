Amanda Bynes has a new focus as psychiatric hold gets extended

Los Angeles, California - Amanda Bynes' psychiatric hold has reportedly been extended another week following the star's incident last week in downtown Los Angeles.

Amanda Bynes is focused on getting better after being placed on a psychiatric hold. © Collage: FREDERICK M. BROWN/ GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to Page Six, the 36-year-old Nickelodeon alum's is "seriously focusing on getting better" amid being placed on a psychiatric hold to help her mental health.

An insider told the outlet that Bynes hasn't been speaking to anyone close to her, adding that it's unclear whether she remembers the several days she allegedly spent wandering around LA naked.

Yet per TMZ, the She's The Man star "was likely living on the streets for days" before she called the cops herself upon suffering a mental break.

Additionally, sources claimed the troubled star's car was towed in Long Beach four days before she was found. The vehicle was located 40 miles from her home and 15 miles from where she was found in downtown LA.

On March 19, Bynes was reportedly walking around nude when she flagged down a car and told the driver she was coming down from a psychotic episode. She then called 911 for help.