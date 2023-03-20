Amanda Bynes reportedly placed on psychiatric hold after roaming naked in LA
Los Angeles, California - Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes has reportedly been hospitalized and placed on a psychiatric hold.
According to TMZ, the 36-year-old Hairspray actor was placed on a psychiatric hold on Sunday after she was allegedly found roaming downtown Los Angeles while naked.
Per an eyewitness who shared details, Bynes flagged down a car and told the driver she was coming down from a psychotic episode before proceeding to call 911 herself.
Per multiple outlets, the All That alum was unharmed during the incident and taken to a nearby police station. There, a mental health team determined she needed to be placed on a psychiatric hold, according to law enforcement.
Additionally, an insider close to Bynes revealed that the star is currently hospitalized and will likely continue to receive care for several days.
Bynes was scheduled to sit on a panel at '90s Con on Saturday but did not appear.
According to Us Weekly, her former All That costar Kel Mitchell asked event attendees to "send a prayer" to Bynes to "feel better."
Amanda Bynes was placed on a psychiatric hold ten years ago
The Amanda Show star was placed under a conservatorship in 2013, during which her mother Lynn had legal control of her. The arrangement was granted as the actor was placed on 72-hour involuntary psychiatric hold at the time after setting fire to a driveway using gasoline. She reportedly suffers from bipolar disorder.
The conservatorship was terminated last March after she "provided facts that the conservatorship is no longer needed" to the court, with the full support of her parent.
The following month, Bynes made headlines again after getting into a nasty broil with her fiancé Paul Michael which resulted in cops intervening.
Fans are taking Mitchell's advice and praying that she's now safe after the new claims.
Cover photo: Collage: NEILSON BARNARD & ETHAN MILLER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP