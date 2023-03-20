Amanda Bynes reportedly placed on psychiatric hold after roaming naked in LA

Los Angeles, California - Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes has reportedly been hospitalized and placed on a psychiatric hold.

Amanda Bynes has reportedly been hospitalized after a psychiatric episode on Sunday morning in Los Angeles. © Collage: NEILSON BARNARD & ETHAN MILLER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to TMZ, the 36-year-old Hairspray actor was placed on a psychiatric hold on Sunday after she was allegedly found roaming downtown Los Angeles while naked.

Per an eyewitness who shared details, Bynes flagged down a car and told the driver she was coming down from a psychotic episode before proceeding to call 911 herself.

Per multiple outlets, the All That alum was unharmed during the incident and taken to a nearby police station. There, a mental health team determined she needed to be placed on a psychiatric hold, according to law enforcement.

Additionally, an insider close to Bynes revealed that the star is currently hospitalized and will likely continue to receive care for several days.

Bynes was scheduled to sit on a panel at '90s Con on Saturday but did not appear.

According to Us Weekly, her former All That costar Kel Mitchell asked event attendees to "send a prayer" to Bynes to "feel better."