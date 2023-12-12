Amanda Bynes says she's more "confident" after undergoing cosmetic surgery

Los Angeles, California - Easy A star Amanda Bynes has taken to social media to clear up rumors about her new look.

The 37-year-old former child actor dished on her blepharoplasty surgery via TikTok and Instagram on Monday and explained why she decided to get the procedure.

In the clip, Bynes, who was rocking her new platinum hair, shared, "I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skinfolds and the corner of my eyes."

A blepharoplasty surgery, per the Mayo Clinic, is "a type of surgery that removes excess skin from the eyelids."

"It was one of the best things I could've ever done for my self-confidence, and it made me feel a lot better in my skin, so I just wanted to post about that just to clear up that rumor as to why I have a new look," she continued.

"I feel a lot better now about myself, and I'm so glad I had the blepharoplasty surgery. It was one of the greatest things I could've ever done."

