Amanda Bynes says she's more "confident" after undergoing cosmetic surgery
Los Angeles, California - Easy A star Amanda Bynes has taken to social media to clear up rumors about her new look.
The 37-year-old former child actor dished on her blepharoplasty surgery via TikTok and Instagram on Monday and explained why she decided to get the procedure.
In the clip, Bynes, who was rocking her new platinum hair, shared, "I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skinfolds and the corner of my eyes."
A blepharoplasty surgery, per the Mayo Clinic, is "a type of surgery that removes excess skin from the eyelids."
"It was one of the best things I could've ever done for my self-confidence, and it made me feel a lot better in my skin, so I just wanted to post about that just to clear up that rumor as to why I have a new look," she continued.
"I feel a lot better now about myself, and I'm so glad I had the blepharoplasty surgery. It was one of the greatest things I could've ever done."
Amanda Bynes' road to recovery
This isn't the only thing new happening in the She's The Man star's life!
After staying out of the spotlight for years, Bynes debuted her new show, Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast, on Spotify on December 9.
The Hairspray actor co-hosts the show with her friend Paul Sieminski, a biochemist, with the pair interviewing LA-based tattoo artist Dahlia Moth for the first episode.
The launch comes after Bynes was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold for the second time this year following the termination of her nine-year conservatorship.
Cover photo: Collage: JASON MERRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/amandaamandaamanda1986