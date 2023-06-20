Amanda Bynes deemed a "danger to herself and others" amid psychiatric hold

Los Angeles, California - Actor Amanda Bynes has apparently been placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold for the second time recently after being detained by police over the weekend.

Amanda Bynes was detained over the weekend after placing a distress call to the police. © Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/amandabynes

On Monday, TMZ reported that the 37-year-old Nickelodeon alum was deemed a "danger" to herself and those around her after being detained by police.

Per the outlet, on Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department officers handcuffed Bynes after receiving a call from a woman in distress, who was determined to be the Hairspray star.

She was then taken to a police station where a medical unit was standing by to perform a mental health evaluation and determine if she needed further treatment.

Following the incident, a source told ET that The Amanda Show alum is doing her "best" to care for herself but she's "inconsistent" with her medication.

"She has been making an effort to go to AA meetings, trying to hang out with sober people, and she looked good," the insider said. "The only problem is she is inconsistent about taking her medication, which causes issues."

