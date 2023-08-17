Angel Reese cements her icon status with hot new honor
New York, New York - Angel Reese has officially earned her "icon" status!
On Wednesday, Harper's Bazaar released their annual Icons Issue, which features 14 individuals who are "helping to shift narratives, open doors and reshape the culture," according to the fashion magazine's website.
One of the icons honored is none other than LSU hoops' Angel Reese.
The Bayou Barbie took to Instagram to share the exciting new title.
"'I've always been CONFIDENT," she said. "I am UNAPOLOGETIC. I stay firm on what I BELIEVE in, and, being a BLACK WOMAN, I can do whatever I put my MIND to.'
"Thank you @harpersbazaarus for making me a part of such an iconic moment!"
Reese also shared pictures from her feature, wearing a Balenciaga bomber jacket, Prada crop top, and Cartier jewelry.
Fans react to Angel Reese's iconic Harper's Bazaar Icons feature
Angel Reese isn't just your average college basketball player, and her latest magazine feature is testament.
"Keep shining and changing the women's game," one fan wrote on Instagram in response to her post.
"Keep the confidence going! You are inspiring the next generation. My 5th grader is dead set on going to LSU one day bc she adores you as a player and young black woman!!" another fan responded.
"Ain’t nobody ever win a championship and pop off like you and @flaujae I’m super happy for you ladies. Get everything y’all deserve and set the precedent," another added.
"At this point, you don’t need the WNBA, the WNBA need you," a fan hyped.
Angel Reese will begin her senior campaign for the LSU Tigers opening the season against SE Louisiana on Friday, November 17 at 7 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: MADDIE MEYER & Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP